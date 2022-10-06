PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Candidates looking to succeed outgoing Congressman Jim Langevin in Washington will soon take part in a debate hosted by 12 News.

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

A limited number of seats at PPAC will be available to members of the public. Tickets are free and must be reserved in advance using the form below:

Attendees must have their ID and ticket (printed or digital) in hand to enter.

No large bags, props, signs, cameras, or outlandish clothing be allowed into the building.

Once people start entering the auditorium, all phones must be turned off and there is no flash photography allowed.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Everyone in the auditorium needs to be seated by 6:45 p.m. Doors will close at 6:40 p.m. Anyone who arrives after will not be let inside.

The live debate will start promptly at 7 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi. It will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

Immediately following the debate, 12 News digital reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera will host a spin room with a representative from each of the campaigns streaming exclusively on WPRI.com.