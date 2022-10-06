PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Candidates looking to succeed outgoing Congressman Jim Langevin in Washington will soon take part in a debate hosted by 12 News.
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
A limited number of seats at PPAC will be available to members of the public. Tickets are free and must be reserved in advance using the form below:
Attendees must have their ID and ticket (printed or digital) in hand to enter.
- No large bags, props, signs, cameras, or outlandish clothing be allowed into the building.
- Once people start entering the auditorium, all phones must be turned off and there is no flash photography allowed.
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Everyone in the auditorium needs to be seated by 6:45 p.m.
- Doors will close at 6:40 p.m. Anyone who arrives after will not be let inside.
- The live debate will start promptly at 7 p.m.
The debate will be moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi. It will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.
Immediately following the debate, 12 News digital reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera will host a spin room with a representative from each of the campaigns streaming exclusively on WPRI.com.