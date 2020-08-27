Republican leaders in RI, Mass. react to RNC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ahead of the last night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, GOP leaders in Rhode Island and Massachusetts tell Eyewitness News they think it has already been far more substantive than the Democratic National Convention.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is the honorary chair for the Massachusetts Trump campaign. Compared to the DNC, he said Democrats focused solely on attacking the president.

“You saw a lot of actors, and so forth and people that were just talking about what was wrong with President [Donald] Trump but never talked about what this administration has been doing,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson is in Washington D.C. for the president’s speech at the White House where he will be formally accepting the nomination for a second term.

“For me personally, it’s an honor to be here and be present when he does this,” Hodgson said.

The vice president’s speech Wednesday night focused on law and order.

“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Vice President Mike Pence said.

Chair of the Rhode Island Republican Party, Sue Cienki, said law enforcement needs to be supported, and it’s something the president vows to do.

“The Democrats are coming out and saying, ‘No you shouldn’t be doing that,’ so the vice president does have a point,” Cienki said.

Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, gave a prebuttal to the president’s speech Thursday afternoon.

“Donald Trump doesn’t under the presidency. He thinks it’s all about him,” Harris said. “Well it’s not.”