Rep. Joe Kennedy outpacing Sen. Ed Markey in fundraising

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Joe Kennedy, III (left) and Sen. Edward Markey (right) (WPRI 12/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is edging out U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the race to stockpile campaign funds ahead of the Sept. 1 Democratic primary election in Massachusetts.

As of the end of March, Kennedy reported more than $6.2 million in cash on hand to Markey’s $4.4 million.

Separately on Wednesday, Markey announced that his campaign staff has unionized as a unit of Teamsters Local 122, a first for a statewide campaign in Massachusetts.

The coronavirus has radically altered how the candidates have campaigned. Kennedy and Markey are relying on virtual town halls and online appeals.

The 73-year-old Markey has served in Congress for decades.

Kennedy represents a district stretching southward from the Boston area and is a member of a storied political family.

