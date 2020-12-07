Regunberg preparing to mount second bid for lieutenant governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former state representative Aaron Regunberg is exploring a second run for lieutenant governor in 2022, after narrowly losing the Democratic primary for the seat in 2018.

Regunberg, a progressive who gave up his House seat to run for the job two years ago, lost by two percentage points in the primary to incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, who is term-limited from running again in 2022. (McKee is expected to consider a run for governor.)

“The margin in that race showed that Rhode Islanders are ready for change — change we need now more than ever,” Regunberg said in a press release announcing his intentions. “That’s why we’re beginning the work, today, to explore another run for Lieutenant Governor in 2022. Because I still believe that we can turn that office into something our state actually needs — a tool to help our communities hold state government accountable, and a home for issues that matter to all of us: workers’ rights, climate justice, healthcare, and government reform.”

Regunberg’s most recent filing with the R.I. Board of Elections showed $25,000 cash on hand in his campaign account. Monday’s announcement likely rules out a run for Providence mayor for Regunberg, another office he could have sought.

Following his loss to McKee, Regunberg briefly worked as a policy advisor for Mayor Jorge Elorza before leaving to attend Harvard Law School. He said he’s expected to graduate in May 2022.

He remained in the spotlight as an activist after leaving office, participating in several protests outside the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, which houses ICE detainees. He was arrested at one of the protests in 2019, and the charge was later dismissed.

He included footage of his arrest and the Wyatt protests in a video announcing his exploration of a second bid for lieutenant governor, also focusing on help for front-line workers, climate change, education and housing.

Without an incumbent eligible to run, the statewide post could garner a wide field of candidates in 2022. The lieutenant governor is primarily responsible for taking over as governor in case of a vacancy in the higher office.