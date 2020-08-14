Raimondo reportedly a ‘standout’ for Biden VP pick – but had drawbacks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo impressed the committee reviewing candidates for Joe Biden’s running mate but had some shortcomings compared with others that led to her being passed over, according to a New York Times report.

The Times story, which detailed how Biden’s team whittled down a large list of candidates before landing on California Sen. Kamala Harris, singled out Raimondo as one of two “standout interviews” for the vetting team, along with Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

But, the report said, there were concerns about Raimondo’s “limited national profile and adversarial relationship with influential labor unions.” The may refer to lingering ill will toward Raimondo among public-sector union members after she spearheaded the 2011 pension overhaul.

Raimondo’s office declined to comment on the report, and it’s unclear exactly when her interview took place. However, national media outlets had regularly included her on lists of potential VP picks in recent months.

If Biden wins, political analysts say Raimondo may be considered for a position in his Cabinet. She has generally declined to engage when reporters ask about potential jobs in Washington, insisting she is focused on her job in Rhode Island.

Raimondo was re-elected in 2018 and her current term expires at the end of 2022. She cannot run for governor again due to term limits.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.

