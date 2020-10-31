Race Roundup: A look at some of the key local contests ahead of Election Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Election Day is just days away and unless you’re among those who have already cast their votes, you may still be undecided about local races or ballot questions.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of some of the key contests in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as featured on 12 News over the last few weeks, along with debates and interviews with the candidates.

Rhode Island

Race for Cranston mayor pits city councilor against former city councilor

Incumbent Sen. Reed faces challenge from Waters

Fenton-Fung seeks to unseat Speaker Mattiello in District 15

Cicilline faces Lemire, Wysocki in RI’s 1st District

Langevin, Lancia seek to capture votes in RI’s 2nd District

Warwick’s Democratic mayor challenged by independent rival

Ballot Question: Renaming Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Markey faces O’Connor for Mass. US Senate seat

Auchincloss, Hall vie for 4th Congressional District seat

Ballot Question 1: Right to Repair Law

Ballot Question 2: Ranked-Choice Voting

