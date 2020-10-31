Race Roundup: A look at some of the key local contests ahead of Election Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Election Day is just days away and unless you’re among those who have already cast their votes, you may still be undecided about local races or ballot questions.
Below, you’ll find a breakdown of some of the key contests in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as featured on 12 News over the last few weeks, along with debates and interviews with the candidates.
Election Day is just days away and unless you're among those who have already cast their votes, you may still be undecided about local races or ballot questions.
Rhode Island
Race for Cranston mayor pits city councilor against former city councilor
Incumbent Sen. Reed faces challenge from Waters
Fenton-Fung seeks to unseat Speaker Mattiello in District 15
Cicilline faces Lemire, Wysocki in RI’s 1st District
Langevin, Lancia seek to capture votes in RI’s 2nd District
Warwick’s Democratic mayor challenged by independent rival
Ballot Question: Renaming Rhode Island
Massachusetts
Markey faces O’Connor for Mass. US Senate seat
Auchincloss, Hall vie for 4th Congressional District seat
Ballot Question 1: Right to Repair Law
Ballot Question 2: Ranked-Choice Voting
