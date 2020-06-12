RI Secretary of State set to introduce legislation for mail-based voting in the Fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s presidential primary was supposed to be at the end of April but was pushed back to last week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea plans to announce new legislation about voting by mail moving forward on a conference call with reporters on Friday.

Leading up to June 2, Gorbea encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail, instead of packing polling places.

While the Secretary of State’s office reports that 83% of all voters in the presidential preference primary cast their ballots by mail, the first-ever mostly mail ballot was not a complete success.

The Providence Journal reports an unknown number of ballots went missing. About 1,600 ballots arrived in the mail too late, and approximately 100,000 of the mail ballot applications the state sent to 779,463 registered voters were returned as undeliverable, according to post-election reports from the Board of Elections.

In an April episode of Newsmakers, Gorbea was asked if the June primary could be a test drive for the fall elections.

“I’m certainly not taking anything for granted,” Gorbea said. “We’re going to really examine this presidential preference primary, we’re going to learn from it and there will be things that if we are still in the same situation we’ll be able to carry forward into September and November.”

A news release from the Secretary of State’s office says, since Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) guidance suggests social distancing guidelines and limits on large gatherings will continue into the fall, “it will be critical that elected officials and leaders across our government ensure the health and safety of our voters and poll workers, many of whom are in the vulnerable age group for the disease.”

Friday morning, Gorbea will be joined by a coalition of groups working to protect voting rights during the pandemic to announce details on the “Safe and Healthy Voting in 2020 Act.”

If passed by the Rhode Island General Assembly, the legislation would implement mail-based voting in the Sept. 8 state primary and the Nov. 3 general election.

