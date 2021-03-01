Q&A: RI Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea looks ahead to the March 2 special election

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined 12 News virtually Monday morning to answer questions Rhode Islanders may have ahead of the special election on Tuesday.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: 12 NewsPosted: / Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined 12 News virtually Monday morning to answer questions Rhode Islanders may have ahead of the special election on Tuesday.
Watch the full interview in the video above.