Q&A: RI Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea looks ahead to the March 2 special election

Your Local Election HQ

by: 12 News

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined 12 News virtually Monday morning to answer questions Rhode Islanders may have ahead of the special election on Tuesday.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/19/21: Richard Arenberg and Joseph Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams