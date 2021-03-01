Q&A: RI Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea looks ahead to the March 2 special election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- R.I. Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley says he's refunding $3,500 to four more campaign donors tied to state vendors after Target 12 identified them earlier this week.

Smiley, a Democrat who is gearing up to make a second run for Providence mayor in 2022, had made a pledge in October not to take money from state employees or state vendors because of his current role leading the influential Department of Administration under Gov. Gina Raimondo. The pledge was memorialized in an advisory opinion from the R.I. Ethics Commission that he sought before starting to raise funds for the race.