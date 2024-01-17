EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joined 12 News in studio Wednesday morning for a recap of Gov. Dan McKee’s State of the State address.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Melanie DaSilva
Posted:
Updated:
by: Melanie DaSilva
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joined 12 News in studio Wednesday morning for a recap of Gov. Dan McKee’s State of the State address.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now