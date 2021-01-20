Q&A: Joe Fleming looks ahead to Biden’s Inauguration Day

Your Local Election HQ

by: 12 News

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joined us virtually Wednesday morning for a preview of what to expect on Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Coverage for the Presidential Inauguration

  • Approx. 8 a.m. – NewsNation Live Coverage as President Trump leaves Washington
  • 9 a.m. – CBS News live coverage begins
  • 11 a.m. – NewsNation live coverage begins
  • 12 p.m.- Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States
  • TBD – Inauguration parade
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Celebrating America” primetime special

Click here for a complete list of Inauguration ceremonies.

 

 

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams