Q&A: Joe Fleming looks ahead to Biden’s Inauguration Day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joined us virtually Wednesday morning for a preview of what to expect on Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: 12 NewsPosted: / Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joined us virtually Wednesday morning for a preview of what to expect on Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Click here for a complete list of Inauguration ceremonies.