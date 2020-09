PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Multiple incumbent state lawmakers, including Senate Finance Committee Chairman William Conley, appeared at risk of losing their seats based on initial results from Tuesday's primary election, as candidates wait to see the results from mail ballots.

Rhode Islanders went to bed Tuesday night unusually uncertain about the outcomes of the races. The R.I. Board of Elections warned it could take until Thursday to finish tabulating the results from over 33,000 mail ballots, accounting for about 39% of total turnout. That's a far higher percentage than usual, driven by some voters' desire to avoid polling places amid the pandemic.