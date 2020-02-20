Q&A: Analysis of the Nevada debate

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News political analyst Joe Fleming joined us in studio Thursday morning with an in-depth look at the Nevada debate and how it could impact the candidates in the upcoming caucuses and the race overall.
by: Eyewitness NewsPosted: / Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News political analyst Joe Fleming joined us in studio Thursday morning with an in-depth look at the Nevada debate and how it could impact the candidates in the upcoming caucuses and the race overall.