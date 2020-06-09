Q&A: Analysis of 2020 Massachusetts Senate debate

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The two Democrats vying for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts came out swinging during an emotional debate Monday, attacking each other’s records on issues of racial inequality, campaign finance and overall effectiveness in Congress.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and his challenger, Congressman Joe Kennedy III, faced off during a televised debate hosted by WPRI 12, discussing a variety of issues including nationwide protests over racial injustice, the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 and ongoing economic challenges in Southeastern Massachusetts. The debate was moderated by WPRI 12's Tim White and Ted Nesi.