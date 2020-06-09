1  of  2
Q&A: Analysis of 2020 Massachusetts Senate debate

by: Eyewitness News

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News political analyst Joe Fleming joined us in studio Tuesday morning with an in-depth analysis of Monday night’s 2020 Massachusetts Senate Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy.

In-Depth: Kennedy, Markey clash over race, criminal justice during WPRI 12 Senate debate »

Watch: Full WPRI 12 debate between Sen. Markey, Congressman Kennedy »

