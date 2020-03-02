Providence’s Ward 1 to hold special election Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters in parts of Providence’s East Side and downtown neighborhoods will head to the polls Tuesday to select a new city councilperson in a special election primary.

Three Democrats are vying for the seat, which represents multiple neighborhoods — including Fox Point, Wayland, the Jewelry District and downtown — and is split by the Providence River. The seat became vacant after Councilman Seth Yurdin resigned from the council earlier this year.

The candidates are Nick Cicchitelli, 34, who works in real estate; John Goncalves, 28, a teacher at the Wheeler School; and Anthony Santurri, 60, owner of the Colosseum nightclub and Free Play Bar & Arcade.

No Republicans or independents are running, making the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary almost certain to succeed Yurdin. The general election is on April 7.

The two polling places are at the Boys and Girls Club at 550 Wickenden St. and Dexter Manor at 100 Broad St. There are fewer polling places open than for a regular election, so voters should check online where to vote before heading out.

As of Monday afternoon, 56 people had voted by mail out of 107 who requested mail ballots, according to the Providence Board of Canvassers.

The last primary election in the ward — in 2018 — saw nearly 1,800 voters cast ballots. Yurdin won that Democratic primary over Justice Gaines.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook