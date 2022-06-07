PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In a low-turnout special election, Providence voters have approved the city’s massive bond proposal aimed at digging the capital city’s pension system out of “critical status.”

According to the unofficial results from the Providence Board of Canvassers, 3,545 voters approved the $515 million bond, while 1,519 voters rejected it.

Only 4% of eligible voters participated.

The result is a victory for Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President John Igliozzi, who have been pushing for the bond as a solution to the current pension crisis.

As it stands, Providence has a $1.2 billion unfunded pension liability, a gaping hole between how much the city’s investments are projected to be worth and what it will owe its current and future retirees over time.

But opponents of the bond warned it was too risky to invest so much cash and count on a return higher than the interest due, especially in a volatile market.

The voters are not the final decision-makers in whether to borrow the money. State lawmakers must authorize the bond, because it goes above the city’s allowed borrowing capacity. According to the proposed legislation, city leaders will only be able to float the bond if they can get an interest rate below 4.9%.

The R.I. House already approved the bond last week, and the matter is scheduled to go before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

This is the second time Elorza has proposed a pension obligation bond, but the first time the proposal included asking voters for their opinion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.