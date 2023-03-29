PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence native who ran an unsuccessful bid for statewide office last year is joining the increasingly crowded Democratic primary in the race to replace Congressman David Cicilline.

Stephanie Beauté announced her campaign for the 1st District seat in a news release on Wednesday.

“I am a mother, a working-class Rhode Islander, who’s worked with some of the most vulnerable in our state, a leader… a dreamer,” Beauté said.

Beauté is a graduate of Hope High School, with degrees from the University of Rhode Island and the University of Maryland Baltimore County, according to her announcement.

This isn’t her first run for office. Last year, Beauté ran for Rhode Island Secretary of State, losing to Gregg Amore in the Democratic primary. Beauté listed the housing crisis, the high cost of prescription drugs and ever-increasing gun violence as her motivations for seeking office.

Seven other Democrats have filed to run in the 1st District primary so far: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Pawtucket state Sen. Sandra Cano, former Raimondo administration official Nick Autiello, Providence City Councilman John Goncalves, state Rep. Nathan Biah, 2022 Republican nominee Allen Waters, and political newcomer Mickeda Barnes.

Cicilline is planning to resign his seat June 1 to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

On Wednesday, state officials announced the special primary will be held on Sept. 5, with the general election on Nov. 7.