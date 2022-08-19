12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.

With less than six weeks to go before Rhode Islanders cast their ballots in the 2022 primary election, 12 News is holding a series of televised debates that will showcase where the candidates stand on the biggest issues facing the state and the nation.

The top three candidates running for Providence mayor – Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune and Brett Smiley – will face off live in our studios Tuesday night. The debate will be moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White, 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi and Target 12 Providence reporter Steph Machado.

Watch the commercial-free, hour-long debate at 7 p.m. on FOX Providence or streaming live on WPRI.com. Immediately following the debate, digital reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera will have reaction from all three campaigns exclusively on WPRI.com.

12 News Debate Schedule

Providence Mayor Debate

Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. on FOX Providence

R.I. 2nd Congressional District Democratic Primary Debate

Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. on WPRI 12

R.I. Governor Democratic Primary Debate

Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. on WPRI 12

More debates will be featured on special editions of Newsmakers, 12 News’ long-running weekend politics show.

