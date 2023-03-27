PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Side city councilman is jumping into the race to replace David Cicilline in Congress, as the Democratic primary continues to grow more crowded.

Councilman John Goncalves, a teacher at the private Wheeler School in Providence, announced in a video Monday he’ll join the growing field of Democratic candidates in the wide-open 1st District race.

“Many people are struggling, and in Congress, we’ll be fighting to cut costs for Rhode Islanders, and also be fighting for economic justice, housing, good jobs, education, climate justice, gun violence prevention, reproductive rights and ultimately a more prosperous Rhode Island for our state’s working families,” Goncalves said in a news release.

Goncalves joins an expanding list of candidates getting into the race after two prominent Democrats — House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes — decided not to run.

“Certainly, the fact that they both decided not to get in the race was a factor,” Goncalves told 12 News on Monday. But he also said he had received an “outpouring of support” from neighbors in the 1st District.

A longtime Providence resident, aside from a stint working in politics in Minnesota, Goncalves went to Providence public schools before attending Wheeler, then went to Brown University for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He now teaches elementary school at his alma mater.

Goncalves was first elected to the City Council in 2020, in a special election to replace Seth Yurdin, who resigned his seat. He then won re-election to a full term this past fall.

He represents Ward 1, which includes Fox Point and parts of downtown, Wayland and College Hill. Goncalves serves on Council President Rachel Miller’s leadership team as the senior deputy majority leader, and chairs several committees.

Six other Democrats have filed to run in the 1st District primary so far: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Pawtucket state Sen. Sandra Cano, former Raimondo administration official Nick Autiello, state Rep. Nathan Biah, 2022 Republican nominee Allen Waters, and political newcomer Mickeda Barnes.

Goncalves served under Matos when she was president of the Providence City Council. She lives in Olneyville, in the 2nd District.

“What we need is someone who actually lives in CD1 to be running in CD1,” Goncalves said.

More are considering getting in. On Monday, former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg said he had resigned his federal clerkship to begin exploring a run. Regunberg narrowly lost the 2018 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor to then-incumbent Dan McKee.

“There’s a lot of work to do to see if a run makes sense, but we built a broad coalition in 2018, and I’m looking forward to having a bunch of conversations to see if there’s excitement for a strong progressive campaign for this seat,” Regunberg said.

The Democratic primary is expected to be held in August or September. The deadline to declare candidacy has not yet been set. No Republicans have announced plans to run yet.

12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said to expect more candidates now that Shekarchi and Foulkes — who have access to large amounts of campaign cash — are not in the race.

“I think the floodgates are wide open,” Fleming said on this weekend’s Newsmakers. “I think we’re going to have more candidates coming. … I think it’s a wide-open field.”

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.