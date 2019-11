PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Ocean State for a campaign event on Saturday afternoon.

The fundraising event for the Democratic presidential candidate is taking place at a home in the East Side of Providence and is set to start at 1 p.m.

Biden is not the only presidential hopeful to make a stop in Rhode Island. Earlier this month, Mayor Pete Buttigieg met with supporters at two events held in Providence.