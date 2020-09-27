LIVE: President Trump to hold White House news briefing

by: Char'Nese Turner

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump is set to hold a news briefing at the White House Sunday.

The briefing comes one day after he nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

The topic of the news briefing is unknown at this time. The briefing will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

The president and the First Lady are scheduled to host a reception in honor of Gold Star families Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

NewsNation will stream the briefing in the embedded player.

