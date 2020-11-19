President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris to hold news conference after meeting with governors

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WILMINGTON, Del. (NEXSTAR/AP)- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon after meeting with the National Governor Association’s leadership team.

The National Governor Association’s leadership team is comprised of five Republicans and four Democrats.

According to the Associated Press, all of the Democrats and a majority of the Republicans involved have acknowledged Biden as the winner of the election.

More than two weeks after the election, the Trump administration refuses to let Biden receive detailed briefings on national security and pandemic planning, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

