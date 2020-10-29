Pres. Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in dueling Florida rallies

TAMPA (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are set to hold dueling campaign events in Florida Thursday with just five days until Election Day.

Florida, with its 29 electoral votes, is a major prize in Tuesday’s election. More than 76 million ballots have been cast early, according to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.

The president is scheduled to hold an outdoor rally in Tampa at 1:30 p.m. (ET) with Biden holding a drive-in rally in Broward County at the same time.

Biden will appear in Tampa at a drive-in rally just hours after Trump. Trump is scheduled to travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina for another campaign event that evening. Both events are set for 6:30 p.m. (ET).

NewsNation will stream Trump’s rally at 1:30 and Biden’s rally at 6:30. Watch live right here.