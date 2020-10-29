Pres. Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in dueling Florida rallies

Your Local Election HQ

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are set to hold dueling campaign events in Florida Thursday with just five days until Election Day.

Florida, with its 29 electoral votes, is a major prize in Tuesday’s election. More than 76 million ballots have been cast early, according to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.

The president is scheduled to hold an outdoor rally in Tampa at 1:30 p.m. (ET) with Biden holding a drive-in rally in Broward County at the same time.

Biden will appear in Tampa at a drive-in rally just hours after Trump. Trump is scheduled to travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina for another campaign event that evening. Both events are set for 6:30 p.m. (ET).

NewsNation will stream Trump’s rally at 1:30 and Biden’s rally at 6:30. Watch live right here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/26/2020: Michael DiBiase

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour