Portsmouth voters to decide on $21M school bond, future of senior center

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Portsmouth voters will head to the polls to approve or reject a pair of ballot questions.

The first asks residents whether the town should borrow up to $21,439,299 to fund school construction and renovation projects that were approved by the town council over the summer.

According to the town, they include “asbestos removal, electrical upgrades, HVAC improvements and installations, bathroom renovations, accessibility concerns, roof replacement, and access road improvements” at the middle and high schools and Hathaway and Melville elementary schools.

Voters will also be asked whether the town should enter a lease agreement of more than 10 years with Church Community Housing Corporation to develop the Anne Hutchinson School property on Bristol Ferry Road into a new senior center and affordable housing for the elderly.

Signs both for and against Question 2 can be seen throughout town.

