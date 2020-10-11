Political analyst reacts to cancelation of second presidential debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There will likely just be one more opportunity for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to square off in person before election day on Nov. 3 as this week’s debate was canceled, due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

With early voting starting this coming week in Rhode Island, and mail-in ballots already being submitted, the candidates must give voters a reason to vote for them right now. That’s typically the significance of a debate.

“It’s that small block of about, people are saying about 12 percent of voters that really haven’t made up their minds yet,” said 12 News Political Analyst Joe Fleming. “So by watching the debate, you basically get a sense of the two candidates for president, you can make your mind up a little bit more.”

That’s if voters could hear past the added noise during the first debate, with voters across the board saying neither candidate could get their message across without the other interrupting.

“The way Donald Trump came across in that debate, the polls have now shown Joe Biden opening up in about a 10-12-14 point lead nationally. So it looks like in the first debate, it did not work in Donald Trump’s favor. The undecided voter leaned toward Joe Biden.”

But Fleming said Trump certainly didn’t seal his fate there. He said President Obama redeemed himself in a second debate following a rocky first debate in 2012 and explained why he believes Trump turned down the opportunity to debate virtually.

“He knew a virtual debate, what does it bring forward all the time? The coronavirus, which is the Achilles heel for Donald Trump at this point. So here they are doing virtual, and people are thinking, ‘Well they’re doing this because of the coronavirus.’ That’s not a plus for Donald Trump.”

Instead, the candidates will be stumping in key battleground states.

While Biden focuses on the pandemic and his plans to make changes in washington, Fleming says it would be wise for Trump to focus on what voters think is his strength, the economy.

“There’s a small number of voters who have not made up their mind. A lot of them are saying, ‘I don’t like the way Donald Trump acts, but I really like the way Donald Trump has done with the economy, That’s been a big plus, so I’m sort of torn.'”

The third debate is still scheduled between the candidates for Oct. 22.