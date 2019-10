FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River City Council President Cliff Ponte has taken the reins from Mayor Jasiel Correia for the time being, but come November, voters will have to decide on the city's next full-time mayor.

Faced with two separate criminal cases, Correia announced Tuesday that he would be stepping aside from his mayoral duties and taking a paid leave of absence until he formally resigns in January. He also suspended his re-election campaign.