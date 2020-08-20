Pelosi endorses Kennedy over Markey in US Senate primary

Your Local Election HQ

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, left, D-Mass., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., candidates for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate, participate in a debate Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Boston. (Pool Photo via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed fellow Democratic House member Joe Kennedy III in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Democratic primary.

Pelosi said Thursday that when Democrats were working to take back control of the House from Republicans during the 2018 elections, Kennedy stumped for candidates across the country to help guarantee the win.

Pelosi said in a release that Kennedy represents the party’s future.

Kennedy called Pelosi “a force and a changemaker” and said he was beyond grateful to have her support.

Kennedy is a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, the former attorney general and U.S. senator from New York.

More Coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/20/20: Ashley Breault and Stephanie Meuse

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour