Paul Heroux wins re-election as mayor of Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Incumbent Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has won re-election after defeating political newcomer Todd McGhee, according to results released by the city elections office.

Heroux received 66% of the vote, while McGhee took 34%.

Heroux, a former state representative, is finishing his second two-year term and has repeatedly said he would not run again in 2023 if he won a third term. McGhee is a retired state trooper who had not previously been involved in city politics.

During the campaign the two candidates tangled over issues including the cost of living, rodents and the incumbent’s leadership style.

Speaking to 12 News after the results were in, Heroux thanked Attleboro voters for entrusting him with the mayor’s office for a third time, while also reaching out to those who opposed him.

“For the people who didn’t vote for me — I’d love to hear from you,” the mayor said. “Some of them I know I’ve talked to in the past, but I’d also like to chat with them again — whatever your concerns are, I’d like to try to address those concerns. If I can’t, I always like to explain why.”

Heroux said he has a number of priorities for his third term, including completing construction of the new Attleboro High School on time and on budget; opening a performing arts pavilion at the old Highland Country Club; promoting downtown revitalization; and improving sidewalks.

“This has been the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” he said. “You can really make a difference in people’s lives.”

Voter turnout in Tuesday’s municipal election was light — only 22% of Attleboro’s 31,523 registered voters cast a ballot. That was down from 28% turnout in 2019 and 33% turnout in 2017, but higher than the 17% turnout back in 2015.

JP Smollins contributed to this report.