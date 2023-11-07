FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Paul Coogan has won the bitterly fought face for Fall River mayor, according to preliminary results.

The incumbent mayor defeated former mayor Sam Sutter.

The victory comes at the heels of a contentious campaign between the two men who have both served in the city’s corner office.

Coogan, who was first elected in 2020, earned the most votes during the primary election earlier this fall. He campaigned on the idea that he’s provided the city with steady leadership after the tumultuous years of disgraced former mayor Jasiel Correia, who was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested in office on a litany of charges including bribery.

Sutter, who served as mayor for just over a year in 2015, challenged Coogan and criticized him on the campaign trail for failing to bring enough energy to the job at the detriment of the city.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.