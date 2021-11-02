Paul Coogan wins re-election as Fall River mayor

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Incumbent Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan has won a second term after defeating City Council President Cliff Ponte.

Partial results released by the city clerk’s office showed Coogan with 59% of the vote while Ponte had 41%.

Ponte delivered a concession speech to supporters before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coogan, a former School Committee member, is finishing his first term after ousting disgraced then-Mayor Jasiel Correia in 2019. Ponte was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and briefly served as acting mayor following Correia’s second arrest.

During the campaign the two candidates tangled over issues including city finances, marijuana licensing and commitment to the mayor’s job.