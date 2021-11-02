Paul Coogan wins re-election as Fall River mayor

Your Local Election HQ

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Fall River mayoral candidates Paul Coogan and Cliff Ponte

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Incumbent Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan has won a second term after defeating City Council President Cliff Ponte.

Partial results released by the city clerk’s office showed Coogan with 59% of the vote while Ponte had 41%.

Ponte delivered a concession speech to supporters before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coogan, a former School Committee member, is finishing his first term after ousting disgraced then-Mayor Jasiel Correia in 2019. Ponte was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and briefly served as acting mayor following Correia’s second arrest.

During the campaign the two candidates tangled over issues including city finances, marijuana licensing and commitment to the mayor’s job.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/30/21: Jennifer Lima, North Kingstown School Committee member

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community