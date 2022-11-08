WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt may soon have her seat back about a month after the City Council voted to remove her from office.

Baldelli-Hunt is running unopposed on Election Day.

In early October, the council voted 3-2 in favor of a resolution to oust Baldelli-Hunt. It was brought on by a complaint submitted by Councilor Denise Sierra, who accused Baldelli-Hunt of neglecting her mayoral duties and refusing to enforce measures passed by the council.

In response to the move, Baldelli-Hunt called the city council bullies and obstructionists who are “holding back projects out of spite.”

City Council President Daniel Gendron has served as acting mayor in her stead.

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for in-depth coverage through Election Day both on air and online:

Live election coverage beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12

beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12 Real-time race results once the polls close at 8 p.m.

once the polls close at 8 p.m. Live streaming victory and concession speeches

Plus – be sure to sign up for 12 News app notifications and email alerts to receive important updates, including the outcomes of local races as soon as they’re called on Election Night.