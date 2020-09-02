O’Connor wins GOP primary for US Senate in Massachusetts

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Kevin O’Connor has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts, according to preliminary results compiled by the Associated Press.

O’Connor, of Dover, Mass., defeated fellow Republican Shiva Ayyadurai, of Belmont, Mass.

O’Connor, an attorney by trade, has campaigned as a self-described political outsider, who wants to bring term limits to the Senate.

He has pledged to serve no more than two terms, according to his website.

Ayyadurai, a scientist and entrepreneur, is a Belmont resident who holds multiple degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 2018, Ayyadurai mounted an unsuccessful race for Senate, running as an independent against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, and fellow challenger Geoff Diehl, a Republican.

Warren won in a landslide victory, with 60% of the vote.

O’Connor will go on to face the Democratic nominee in the general election on Nov. 3.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.