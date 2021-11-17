No takers so far after Magaziner suggests Dems sign a ‘People’s Pledge’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Seth Magaziner on Wednesday suggested he and his rivals should adopt a “People’s Pledge” to keep outside money out of their primary race, but so far none of his opponents have backed the idea.

The idea of a People’s Pledge originated in the 2012 U.S. Senate contest between Republican Scott Brown and Democrat Elizabeth Warren. Under such a deal, candidates tell outside groups not to spend money on their behalf, and agree to reduce their own campaign spending if the groups do so anyway.

The three Democrats who ran for governor in 2014 — Gina Raimondo, Angel Taveras and Clay Pell — signed their own People’s Pledge for that year’s primary. John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, called it “a success” and said it should get “serious consideration” from the 2022 candidates.

“The Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision prohibits states from regulating independent expenditures in our elections,” he said. “As a result, candidates can be drowned out by the unlimited spending of special interests. A People’s Pledge, which is a voluntary agreement among candidates, is the only way to put limits on outside spending.”

Magaziner is currently the money leader in the Democratic primary, with almost $1.6 million in his campaign account. But a newly announced candidate, former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes, is expected to challenge him for financial dominance.

“Unlimited dark money and misinformation are threatening our democracy and as candidates, we have the power to do something about it,” Magaziner, who is currently serving as the state’s general treasurer, said in a statement. “I am asking all of my opponents to sign a People’s Pledge to stand against Citizens United and unlimited outside spending not just with words, but with actions.”

The response to Magaziner from Democratic Gov. Dan McKee’s spokesperson was brief: “No comment.” (Unlike the other candidates, McKee has not yet formally entered the race.)

But Kolby Lee, a spokesperson for former Secretary of State Matt Brown, ridiculed the People’s Pledge idea as “an empty, ineffective, and unenforceable gimmick that will do nothing meaningful to get money out of our politics.”

“Here’s what we propose: no dark money, no corporate PAC money, no corporate lobbyist money, and no fossil fuel money,” Lee said in an email, adding, “It’s pretty brazen for Magaziner to talk about the corrupting influence of money in politics when he takes tens of thousands of dollars in corporate PAC and corporate lobbyist money.”

There was no response as of late Wednesday afternoon from the other three Democratic candidates: Foulkes, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and second-time candidate Luis Daniel Muñoz.