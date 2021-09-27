Nirva LaFortune announces run for Providence mayor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune officially announced her campaign for mayor of Providence in 2022.

LaFortune, a Democrat who represents Ward 3 on the City Council, had been fundraising for a potential run for months.

“Our city deserves a leader that will work to create opportunities for every resident,” LaFortune said in a news release.

At her campaign announcement at the Southside Cultural Center on Sunday, she spoke about Providence’s older housing stock and a risk of lead poisoning, according to her campaign, which she said she suffered from as a child.

”Our children and families deserve to be in healthy homes,” LaFortune said. “There is no reason any child in our city should not have a safe roof over their heads.”

Good morning Providence! I woke up inspired, empowered, and honored by every person who took the time to be with us yesterday at Southside Cultural Center. Thank you for joining me on this journey for our city, for our future! #NirvaforMayor #OurCityOurFuture pic.twitter.com/8xSg9GBODA — Nirva LaFortune (@Nirva_LaFortune) September 27, 2021

LaFortune, a Haitian immigrant, faces announced candidates Brett Smiley and Gonzalo Cuervo in the Democratic primary. Michael Solomon, the former City Council president, is also gearing up for a run.

First elected to the City Council in a special election in 2017 following the recall of Kevin Jackson, LaFortune was re-elected to a full four-year term in 2018.

Her campaign account has $130,000 on hand, placing her behind Smiley ($350,000), Solomon ($250,000 loaned to himself) and Cuervo ($193,000) in funds for the race.

If elected, Lafortune would be the first woman and first Black person to be mayor of Providence.