PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Democrat Nick Autiello has ended his campaign for Rhode Island’s District 1 Congressional seat after clearing the race’s first major hurdle.

Autiello said despite raising a significant amount of money and qualifying for the Sept. 5 primary ballot, continuing his campaign would be “an act of vanity.”

“I got into this race to make life better for Rhode Islanders,” Autiello said. “That is a mission I remain committed to today and in the future, but staying in this race would only further confuse voters in an unprecedentedly crowded field, and I cannot do that in good conscience.”

A total of 15 candidates qualified for the ballot – 13 Democrats and 2 Republicans, according to a spokesperson for R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore.

Candidates running in the 1st Congressional District race had to submit signatures to local town halls by Friday afternoon. To get on the ballot, a candidate is required to collect 500 valid signatures on nomination papers, which were certified by election officials.

On Tuesday, Autiello’s campaign released an internal poll showing Sabina Matos in the lead but with three likely primary voters still undecided. The survey of 300 voters, conducted last week, found Matos at 20%, Aaron Regunberg at 12%, and six other Democrats clustered in single digits.

Autiello was the only candidate who aired a TV campaign ad in what has appeared as a sleepy race until recent weeks. According to second-quarter financial disclosures to the Federal Elections Commission on Saturday, Autiello’s campaign had more than $97k on hand, including a nearly $13k loan from himself.

Born in North Providence, Autiello worked for then-Gov. Gina Raimondo at the R.I. Commerce Corp., and since leaving state government has held various roles working on global efforts to tackle climate change. That included a short period working on climate for England’s King Charles II while he was still prince and heir to the throne. He currently works at State Street.

Autiello unsuccessfully sought elected office in 2018, receiving 16% of the vote in the three-way Democratic primary for Senate District 5 won by state Sen. Sam Bell.