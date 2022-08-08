Nexstar Media Inc. is the parent company of WPRI-TV.

Nexstar Media Inc. is committed to hosting fair and open debates among qualified candidates

as part of the Company’s mission to inform the public and assist voters in making important

electoral decisions. To determine who is a qualified candidate, the Company has adopted the

following objective and non-discriminatory criteria to govern which candidates are eligible to

participate in Company-sponsored debates. To be eligible to participate, a candidate must

comply with all five sections of this policy.