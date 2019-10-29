New Bedford candidates gear up for mayoral election

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters in New Bedford will head to the polls next Tuesday to cast their ballots in the race for mayor.

Seeking another term, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said the city has made huge strides in his tenure.

“I think the record speaks for itself,” Mitchell said. “We’ve worked very hard to create a much more competitive economy.”

His competitor, Richard Tyson Moultrie, disputes that claim.

“What we really need is growth to help the people that really need it the most,” Moultrie said.

Moultrie, a U.S. Airforce veteran – finished third in the preliminary election. Brian Gomes placed second but ultimately decided to seek another term on the New Bedford City Council instead.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.