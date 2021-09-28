Nellie Gorbea gives tips to RI voters on National Voter Registration Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Voter Registration Day is about more than just getting new voters registered.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what you can do to take part in the democracy.

Gorbea provided tips for Rhode island voters on how to make sure their information is all up to date ahead of the next election.

“In Rhode Island, there are a lot of people already registered. What we’re trying to do is also visit vote.ri.gov and check up on their voter registration,” she explained. “Sometimes life happens you move, you change how you feel about your political identification and your voter record may not be up to date so you can update your information at vote.ri.gov.”

At noon, Gorbea is also hosting a Facebook Live on how to hold your own voter registration drive.

Watch the full interview in the video above.