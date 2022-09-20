EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a campaign to make sure all Americans are set up to vote in the upcoming general election in November.

In Rhode Island, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. To do so, go to vote.ri.gov.

In Massachusetts, the deadline to register is Oct. 29. Go to RegisterToVoteMA.com.

Election officials recommend checking your voter registration status, even if you think it’s up to date, to spot any issues ahead of Nov. 8.

To learn more, check out our 2022 Voter Guide for information such as important dates, key local races, and how to cast your ballot.