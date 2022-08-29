EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though the September primary is still a few weeks away, more than 2,500 Rhode Islanders have already cast their ballots.

Data collected by the state indicates that 2,514 Rhode Islanders have voted so far, with East Providence leading the pack as of Monday.

Of the Rhode Islanders that have already voted, 323 East Providence residents have cast their ballots. The total number of early voters in the state equals a 0.3% voter turnout.

Voters interested in casting their ballots early can head to their registered town hall or board of canvassers through Sept. 12.

The Primary Election is scheduled for Sept. 13. Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.