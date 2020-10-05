More than 1.5 million mail-in ballots requested in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts voters who have requested a mail-in ballot can expect them to arrive in their mailboxes soon.

More than 1.5 million mail-in ballots have been requested in Massachusetts and, as of Monday, the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said roughly 200,000 have been mailed out.

Galvin is encouraging mail ballots be returned sooner rather than later.

“If they have fully decided for whom they want to vote and their decisions on the questions, there is no reason to delay,” he said.

While acknowledging concerns with national policies impacting the postal service, Galvin reassured voters they can rely on mail delivery.

“We have been in touch with local postal authorities and we believe we will have their full cooperation,” he said.

Unlike the primary election in the state, mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 will be counted.

Mail ballots can also be put in secure drop boxes that will be available in all communities.

Galvin’s office suggests requesting a mail ballot in Massachusetts by Oct. 20.

The policy to allow postmarked mail-in ballots in this election is something Rhode Island advocacy groups, like Common Cause RI, are calling for.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, who says she will be voting by mail, is looking into the possibility, but says it’s not as easy as it seems.

“Here is the challenge,” Raimondo said. “The postal office doesn’t postmark ballots, so in order for this to happen we would have to get the federal post office to agree to postmark the ballots.”

