Mitchell wins New Bedford mayor race

by: WPRI.com Staff

incumbent Jon Mitchell challenger Tyson Moultrie

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Jon Mitchelle has won re-election as mayor of New Bedford, preliminary results show.

Mitchell defeated challenger Tyson Moultrie.

Mitchell, a former assistant U.S. attorney, was first elected in 2011 and is finishing his fourth term. Moultrie, who has worked in marketing, is a political newcomer.

Mitchelle will be sworn in in January for a term that will last four years rather than two years, following a change in the city charter that doubled the length of a mayor’s tenure.

