NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Jon Mitchell has won the race for New Bedford mayor, according to preliminary results.

The incumbent beat entrepreneur and U.S. Air Force veteran Tyson Moultrie.

Mitchell, a lawyer by trade, was running for his sixth consecutive term in office. He campaigned on his record of helping to reduce crime and unemployment and increasing the high school graduate rate and pushing for more offshore wind production.

Moultrie, an entrepreneur and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was running for the second time after an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2019. His top priorities in the race included improving education, workforce development and housing.