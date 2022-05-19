PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democrat Michael Solomon is dropping out of the race for mayor of Providence.

The former City Council president, who until recently worked as business and development director for the Elorza administration, told 12 News he made the decision over the weekend.

“I think it’s time to shift my priorities to my family and my health,” Solomon said, citing the recent death of his father, former R.I Treasurer Anthony Solomon.

“My family agrees at my age, this might not be the smartest thing to do,” he added.

Solomon insisted his campaign’s poll numbers indicated a path to victory. While he had not been as active as the other candidates and had not been fundraising, he seeded his campaign with $250,000 from his personal wealth last year, and said he was not concerned about having enough money to mount a serious race.

Solomon previously said he planned to formally kick off his campaign in April, but never did so, and had not answered several inquiries from 12 News in recent days about whether he was still planning to run.

“It was a very, very, tough decision, I will tell you that,” Solomon said.

Solomon’s exit leaves three Democrats in the primary: Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune and Brett Smiley.

Asked if he would endorse either candidate, Solomon said he would make the decision later — but said Smiley likely aligned most closely with his own policies.

No independent or Republican candidates have joined the race. The filing deadline is in late June.