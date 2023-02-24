ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, Feb. 28, voters will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the special election for Attleboro mayor.

Voter Resources: Find My Polling Place » | Am I Registered to Vote? » | More Information »

Former Mayor Paul Heroux vacated the office last month when to become the new sheriff of Bristol County.

To learn more about the four candidates, 12 News asked each of them a series of five questions. See their responses below.

John Davis

Why do you want to be mayor of Attleboro?

The reason I want to be mayor is for the same reason that I got involved in local government nearly 30 years ago. The local government can do a better job of providing services to the taxpayers of Attleboro. I believe that I possess the knowledge and experience necessary to manage the city in a way that will provide citizens of Attleboro the best services for their money.

What previous experience of yours do you think has prepared you to serve as mayor?

I have been involved in local government in so many ways over the last three decades. First, I was a member of the municipal planning board and commissioner of the regional planning authority. Then I was chair of Attleboro’s charter committee and a city councilor for 8 years. Additionally, I owned and managed three small businesses in Attleboro. The activity I am most proud of was being elected to serve as chairman of the board of directors of Self Help Inc. the organization that runs the Head Start programs and distributes the federal fuel assistance to our community.

What do you think is the biggest issue facing Attleboro in the next two years?

It is clear to me after talking to people door to door for the last 14 weeks that the single biggest problem the citizens of Attleboro face today and most certainly over the next two years is the growing cost of living. I believe that government leaders must realize the challenges that most people in our community face every day and keep that in mind when spending taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

What do you think is a hidden gem in Attleboro?

I feel that Attleboro is blessed with what I see as a gem that is not so much hidden, but is often undervalued and that is the incredibly dedicated workforce we have in our community. You only have to stand near the train station at the crack of dawn on any given day to see Attleboro’s greatest asset heading off to Boston for what is for many an extremely long day to provide a good living for their family. I envision a day when many of those people and then their children will be able to find good paying jobs here at home in Attleboro.

Where can voters go to find more information about your campaign?

Visit my Facebook page: John Davis for Mayor of Attleboro or email me at johngdavis@live.com.

Cathleen DeSimone

Why do you want to be mayor of Attleboro?

I want to be the next mayor of Attleboro because I think Attleboro’s future is full of promise and I intend to help fulfill that promise for our kids and their kids. These are challenging times for many people and help from our federal and state government can sometimes be slow to materialize. Being mayor is a very direct and proven way to make meaningful things happen for residents. Mayors directly impact people’s daily lives, whether it’s making sure trash is regularly picked up, that there’s clean water in the faucet, or that our police officers and firefighters have the training and equipment needed in emergency situations. The mayor also helps create an environment for jobs and economic vitality, works to ensure stable funding for our schools, and plans road and infrastructure projects. Attleboro’s best future requires a mayor who has the vision, education, and experience to do all of this and who can also make tough choices, take calculated risks, and innovate around problems. At this moment in time, with the challenges and opportunities we face, I am exactly the collaborative, inclusive, strategic, and bold leader Attleboro needs to continue moving forward.

What previous experience of yours do you think has prepared you to serve as mayor?

I am prepared to be the next mayor of Attleboro because I love this city and I possess the right combination of education, experience, leadership and management skills, integrity, and accountability. I have a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and a law degree and have worked in a variety of jobs from a college summer gig working on the back of a garbage truck to representing the United States government as a trial attorney for the US Immigration Service. I am also a former director of a large grant-funded education program where I gained management experience, grant writing and budget planning experience, and supervisory experience. In addition to my legal experience and work in education, my service on the Attleboro Municipal Council and many years of community involvement have given me a broad and deep view of our city. I genuinely appreciate the diversity and character of our community and fully understand our challenges and opportunities. As CEO of the city, the most important thing I will do is listen to and support our city department heads and make sure they have the resources they need to efficiently and effectively provide residents with high quality service. We are lucky to have many talented and experienced department heads and employees and I will fully support them in their work and encourage them to be innovative and creative in addressing challenges. Our department heads are subject matter experts, and I will seek their input in every major decision I make. As a leader of the city, I will provide a vision and plan for change as needed, while supporting city staff in implementing any new processes and programs. Innovative and creative leadership means keeping one eye on the present and one eye on the future and I will work to create an environment that is collaborative and dynamic. As both CEO and leader of the city, I will be authentic, transparent, and accountable because city employees deserve a leader who respects, appreciates, and supports their good work.

What do you think is the biggest issue facing Attleboro in the next two years?

The biggest issue facing Attleboro in the next two years will be maintaining the financial stability of the city and residents in unpredictable economic times. We were fortunate to avoid layoffs during the pandemic and we now have a record amount of rainy-day funds, which is important in the case of a sudden or unplanned change in our economy. Through careful budgeting and planning, we will be able to maintain high quality delivery of city services, continue addressing much needed water, roads, and other infrastructure projects while also working to build a new senior center, adding more and diverse housing options, and protecting our green spaces. We can decrease municipal energy costs by adding solar panels on city property and utilizing other alternative energy options where possible. Working together with the city planner and the economic development director, we will continue to capitalize on all available grants and other funds available from the state and federal government to grow our economy by attracting, welcoming, and supporting new and existing businesses and housing opportunities, particularly in our downtown area. More businesses means more shopping options, more services, and more local jobs for residents.

What do you think is a hidden gem in Attleboro?

Once known as the jewelry capital of the world, Attleboro is fortunate to have many gems and great places to visit! Our public library and Capron Park are second to none and our arts and industrial museums are wonderful and most uniquely Attleboro. Of course, LaSalette Shrine is world-renowned and brings thousands of visitors to Attleboro every year. What some folks may not know, however, is that although Attleboro is a small city, we have several beautiful parks and open spaces and MILES of scenic and peaceful hiking trails! Attleboro has been designated as a “green community” because we value clean energy and sustainability, and we protect our water supply, our environment, and the natural landscape. In Attleboro, we understand that in an often hectic world, it’s important for people to enjoy and have easy access to the natural environment as a way to relieve stress, spend time with family, and connect with nature. Attleboro is a small city that is big on nature!

Where can voters go to find more information about your campaign?

Attleboro voters can learn more about me and my campaign at www.cathleendesimone.net and Facebook CTE Cathleen DeSimone Attleboro Mayor.

James DiLisio

Why do you want to be mayor of Attleboro?

As the Acting Mayor and former At Large City councilor, I have seen first hand the areas of opportunity for our city when it comes to planning for our future. Attleboro needs a leader that understands municipal finances, the importance of building relationships at the state and local level to bring funding to Attleboro and how to control spending. Most importantly, Attleboro needs a leader who puts the residents of the city first. I am that leader.

What previous experience of yours do you think has prepared you to serve as mayor?

Current Acting Mayor

Assistant Registrar, Registry of Motor Vehicles

Five-term At Large City Councilor

Former Chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee

Vice Chair of Public Safety and Emergency Management Committee

Former member of Zoning and Land Use

Former Member of Special Committee for Senior Tax Abatement

Mentor to the Attleboro Youth Commission

Co-Founder of Attleboro Drive Thru Food Drives

Former Police Commissioner

Former Member Attleboro Redevelopment Authority

Former Bank Manager with 14 years of Consumer and Business experience

What do you think is the biggest issue facing Attleboro in the next two years?

It is challenging to choose just one issue the city currently faces. Water resources, the budget, the mental health crisis, aging water infrastructure and aging municipal buildings. The challenge is caring for these important initiatives without an increased impact on the taxpayer.

What do you think is a hidden gem in Attleboro?

The spectacular waterfall in the Larson Woodlands. This is where my son and I go to decompress and enjoy the natural beauty of Attleboro.

Where can voters go to find more information about your campaign?

www.jaydilisio.com. Also follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Timothy Barone

Why do you want to be mayor of Attleboro?

Crisis: a definition, the turning point of a disease when an important change takes place, indicating either recovery OR death.

I believe Attleboro is in a crisis. We can’t go on arguing about the same old problems. The world has moved on, if we don’t build ourselves and the city up to be unbreakable in our own economy again, we will just circle down towards squaller. I moved a family business into the Attleboro downtown last summer after checking all the costs…..2 months later with no real communication to the people who park in Attleboro, the parking rates were raised 67% in one day because the city FORGOT to raise the rates the last 17 years (goodbye to the staff who implemented this). Not to even mention that costs of services should go DOWN as the city gets better at delivering it….NO business would want to be in Attleboro city limits if one of its cost just goes up suddenly with only a little ad in the back of a local paper and a message on a bulletin board. That could destroy the margin to operate in the city after thousands of hours and time and money invested.

Businesses are the mitochondria of a city, they generate power and energy within the city.

Without that we are just an empty shell. My oft mention quote (“readers are leaders” btw), T. Harv Eker says, “How you do anything is how we do everything.” Raise one rate 67% in one day, who’s to say this won’t happen to your property tax or any other fee the city levels. Cathleen and Jay have had their chance, the downtown (with a few exceptions), isn’t a walking gathering place for residents. Give ME the chance to get what had when I was a child in Attleboro and beyond. We need a small performance space (if not 2) inside downtown. Walkable interesting shops and services. AND THEN SPREAD THAT TO THE REST OF THE CITY. There are some businesses, but we want 10x that. Cathleen and Jay work great to keep each other in check and build off each other, I would want to keep that and benefit from that continuing dynamic (moving one up would destroy that). John Davis would excel at as the lead in a small business incubator. His ability to work with others and solves small business hurdles is his forte.

We need a Mayor, me, who can get to the real “whys” of a situation, not just patch patch patch of a dam about to burst. Btw electing me would save the city $25k in a city council special election.

To use a business debugging term (note: this applies whether it’s any small business, City Hall or Coca-Cola) I’ve mentioned before….”camouflaged holes”. It’s where everyone thinks something is handled but it’s not. Example: Your organization hired the best receptionist ever, but no department is getting their mail/orders/correspondences. It can’t be the receptionist so it must be something/body else. But if one was to actually LOOK…one would find that the interviewed and hired receptionist NEVER showed up there first or any day. The janitor sees the mail pile up on the front desk so he throws in away once a week. That is an example I’ve seen that actually happened.

To give specific for Attleboro, is Glyphosate. What’s the point of clean water, smooth roads and city services if we have thousands of pounds of this deadly chemical in our air, water and soil. Since its introduction in 1974, autism rates have sky rocketed. Causation or correlation? 1 in 39 U.S. children identify on the autism spectrum. The CDC left out children 2-8 years old. So the correct stats is closer to 1 in 13. Now ask me again what we’re going to do with Locust Valley. It’s green space, lest we get new better information, we will buy it and keep it green while we develop unused or abandoned properties for housing and businesses. The kids are our #1 priority. I would get my close friend an expert Dr. Block of Texas to advise us so we have the cleanest environment for our kids and schools without putting toxified children on mind altering drugs as a knee jerk reaction.

What previous experience of yours do you think has prepared you to serve as mayor?

I was born and breed in Attleboro, I’ve traveled the world and now I’m back to use all my talents and experiences to get every Attleboro-ian to be involved in “Leveling up.”

[Note: I have my BS in BioChemistry and a music minor from Providence College….and I study my JD/MBA at Harvard Law, Boston University and one other university].

Those doing well CAN do better, and help those not doing well to help themselves to “Level up”.

What do you think is the biggest issue facing Attleboro in the next two years?

We must have “bullet proof” elections (local to federal) and voting. No “black box” countings or tabulations. Paper ballots, voting on one day, with multi camera documentation of the paper ballots so everyone online can count every vote now to in perpetuity. Btw- just because someone creates a “black box vote” on some topic it doesn’t make it legal. Eg. Licenses for illegals. We could have a vote to institute slavery again. Even if it “got 51%” of the vote some how it doesn’t make it legal. Cities and states who institute licenses for criminals/illegals have a jump of 20% vehicle deaths. That alone as per Marbury vs Madison, strikes down any attempt to implement such an illegal law/proposal. Anyone advocating for it or allowing is in immediate treason to the city. They have forgotten their post.

That brings us to the simple curiousness. The 14th Amendment ONLY applies to legal citizens. A baby born in the U.S. with illegal parents is the citizen of the parents from country. I’m not sure why there is such a rush at the boarder. No one crossing the boarder illegally will ever be a real citizen of the US. They know that and we know that, to pretend anything else is just play acting.

The real challenge is to look at WHY these people are fleeing their homes. Help them stabilize their countries. The far right and left are just using them like pawns. This will stop.

Tom Homan, former acting director of ICE, gives accounts of the last 2 years, having more death and abuses of women at the boarder than ever before. It is not humane to allow this to continue. Neither JFK or Reagan would stand for the blind eye and gaslighting of these people at the boarder.

What do you think is a hidden gem in Attleboro?

Attleboro’s citizens. Many were here in our hay day. All it takes to make OUR CITY that gem again is to revitalize those purposes we had when we were the jewely capital of the world.

Stops all occur because of failed purposes. Behind every stop there is a failed purpose.

There is a law about this – all you have to do to restore life AND action is to rekindle the failed purpose. The stops will at once blow (I.e., go away). That law is so powerful it could practically revive the dead.

Where can voters go to find more information about your campaign?

CALL or TEXT my office line to me at 213-509-3120.