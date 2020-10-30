Meet the Candidates: Markey faces O’Connor for Mass. US Senate seat

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has represented Massachusetts in Washington since 1976, first in the House and then for the last seven years in the Senate.

After defeating Democratic primary challenger Joe Kennedy III last month, Markey on Nov. 3 is facing Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor, a lawyer and first-time candidate.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi breaks down the contest between Ed Markey and Kevin O’Connor. Below you can watch extended interviews with both Senate candidates.