Meet the Candidates: Jack Reed, Allen Waters vie for US Senate seat in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed has represented Rhode Island in Washington for 30 years, and on Nov. 3 he is seeking a fifth six-year Senate term.

Reed’s Republican challenger this year is Allen Waters, a Providence native who had initially planned to run in Massachusetts before moving back to Rhode Island.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi breaks down the contest between Jack Reed and Allen Waters as well as why Reed could get a promotion if he wins another term. Below you can watch extended interviews with both Senate candidates.

