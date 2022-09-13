PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Incumbent Dan McKee has won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island governor, according to unofficial results.

McKee defeated former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, as well as former Secretary of State Matt Brown and activist Luis Daniel Muñoz.

McKee took over as governor last year when Gina Raimondo left for Washington, and campaigned on his work stabilizing Rhode Island in the wake of the pandemic.

Gorbea focused on her time as secretary of state, while Foulkes pointed to her private-sector experience.

Just before the race was called, Foulkes issued a statement saying she believed the race was too close to call.

“Democratic primary voters cast their ballots in a critical election that will decide the future of our state –thousands of those votes have yet to be counted,” she wrote. “This election is still too close to call, and we owe it to voters to ensure that every single ballot is counted.”

As McKee took the stage for his victory speech, he told a staffer to reject an apparent call from Foulkes.

A spokesperson for Foulkes told 12 News she had called McKee to concede.

“I did just try calling the governor, he would not accept my calls. I’m unhappy about that,” Foulkes later said in her concession speech.

WATCH: Live interview with McKee

Gorbea tweeted: Congratulations @GovDanMcKee on your win! With so much on the line right now, we need to make sure you win in Nov.

McKee will go on to face Republican Ashley Kalus in the general election on Nov. 3.