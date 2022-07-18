PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is going on the air.

The Democratic incumbent’s campaign will begin airing its first TV ad on Tuesday, according to disclosure reports filed by local broadcasters as well as an internal report by a media-tracking firm.

A grand total for McKee’s first week of advertising was unavailable, but his campaign has bought over $35,000 of commercial time on two local broadcast stations.

A spokesperson for McKee’s campaign declined to comment on the advertising buy or the content of his first commercial.

McKee is the fourth candidate for governor to begin a TV advertising campaign. Republican Ashley Kalus was the first to go on the air back in April, followed by Democrat Helena Foulkes in May and Democrat Nellie Gorbea last month.

However, in recent weeks McKee has been getting support on the air from one of his union supporters, the R.I. Building and Construction Trades Council, which has spent $100,000 on a commercial promoting McKee. (The official who speaks in that ad, labor leader Michael Sabitoni, was arrested Sunday for alleged drunk driving.)

No third-party ads have been aired so far in support of the other candidates.

The most recent public poll in the Democratic primary, conducted by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University, showed Gorbea narrowly ahead of McKee, with Foulkes gaining ground but still behind the other two. The primary is Sept. 13.

Separately, Gorbea has announced she will hold a news conference at the State House on Tuesday calling for McKee to take further steps to expand insurance coverage of abortion for Medicaid beneficiaries and state employees in Rhode Island.