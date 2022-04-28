PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has unexpectedly pulled out of the first in-person gubernatorial forum of this year’s election cycle.

McKee was scheduled to join five of his opponents on stage next Thursday at a luncheon meeting of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, the influential business-backed think tank. But RIPEC President and CEO Michael DiBiase said his group was just informed McKee will no longer attend.

“We were informed that the governor is not doing candidate events until the field is set,” DiBiase told 12 News in an email. (The filing deadline for candidates is the last week of June.)

McKee’s office first confirmed his participation in the forum two months ago, on Feb. 24, and had later done so again, according to DiBiase, who added that his group had “communicated event details.”

“While we are disappointed, we are looking forward to an event that will help inform the voters ahead of the important choice they have to make,” he said.

Spokespersons for McKee were not immediately available for comment about his change of plans. It would have been the first time he appeared jointly with the candidates vying to replace him.

All four of McKee’s Democratic primary rivals are still slated to appear at the RIPEC event: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz. Republican Ashley Kalus, who kicked off her campaign in March, has also been added to the event.

12 News political reporter Steph Machado is moderating the forum.

McKee previously missed the first forum for the Democratic gubernatorial candidates, a virtual event hosted by the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus back in February. He was in Florida at the time for a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association.

No public polling has been conducted in the race for governor so far, but a quarterly survey released Thursday by the website Morning Consult showed McKee’s job approval rating had slipped to 42%.