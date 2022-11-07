PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of Rhode Islanders have already cast their ballots for the midterms but candidates were still out over the weekend making their final push.

With Election Day on Tuesday, incumbent Gov. Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus were out over the weekend working to get voters to the polls.

“At this point, the debates are over, it’s all about getting out to vote,” McKee said.

McKee was at a “get out to vote” rally with Cranston Democrats Sunday afternoon before going to Warwick to join Speaker Joe Shekarchi and City Council President Steve McAllister.

Kalus spent most of Sunday in Johnston campaigning at a restaurant and a men’s dinner at St. Rocco’s.

“It is just getting out and meeting as many voters as I can and reminding them to vote,” Kalus said.

Story continues below video.

Monday is the final day for Rhode Islanders to cast their ballots early. As of Friday afternoon, 55,756 residents voted early and about 25,600 mail-in ballots have been received, according to the secretary of state’s Voter Turnout Tracker.

The turnout so far accounts for nearly 10% of eligible voters.

12 News political Analyst Joe Fleming said it will be interesting to see the impact early votes have on election results.

“Two years ago, that went very heavily for the Democrats in the state of Rhode Island. So, I’m not sure if we’ll see the same thing, but I do know on the mail ballots, almost 65% of the applications, were Democrats,” he said. “[The candidates] got to call their supporters, remind them about election night, urge them to go out and vote, encourage them to go on Monday and early vote.”

McKee and Kalus say they will be out again campaigning on Monday.

If you’re voting by mail, in Rhode Island mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. In Massachusetts, mail ballots can be received until Nov. 12 as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.